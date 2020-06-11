Trump supporters continue to protest in Phoenix outside Maricopa County elections office for third day

The margin in Arizona has tightened in recent days, while Trump's lead has disappeared in other states needed for him to win, including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

PHOENIX — For the third straight day, supporters of President Donald Trump are gathered in Phoenix outside of the Maricopa County tabulation center.

The people protesting are demanding that all ballots be counted in Arizona.

Democrat Joe Biden leads in Arizona over Republican President Donald Trump. As of 9 a.m. Friday, Biden leads Trump by 43,779 votes. It's a margin that has tightened in recent days, while Trump's lead has disappeared in other states needed for him to win, including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Associated Press and Fox News called Arizona for Biden just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the night of the election.

Our view from inside the Maricopa County tabulation center, of pro-Trump protest growing outside. #12News pic.twitter.com/4HsZDAnvow — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) November 6, 2020

Growing group of pro-Trump protestors gathering outside of the Maricopa County tabulation center. #12News pic.twitter.com/xiB09OZVZe — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) November 6, 2020

Dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office Thursday night for a second night of demonstrations against election results.

Several protesters told 12 News they want to hold elections office officials “accountable,” while many held pro-Trump flags while chanting “count every ballot.”

Alex Jones is now outside the Maricopa County Elections Department. #12News pic.twitter.com/LRlJeB7YzD — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) November 6, 2020

Update: Trump supporters now taking a group photo outside the Maricopa County Elections Department. Gives you a good sense of the size of the crowd #12News pic.twitter.com/4AeZMqMsnt — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) November 6, 2020

On Wednesday night, at some point, some protestors tried to get into the building, but Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies defused the situation.

In a statement on Thursday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the office was present at the protest to "ensure the safety of the staff and security of the facility.

"We are committed to the safety of our community and the protected process of democracy. Our efforts will continue and expand to appropriately meet the capacity and dynamics of these potential engagements," Penzone continued.