Maricopa County election officials set to release another round of unofficial results

PHOENIX — Election officials in Maricopa County will release another round of ballots on Friday morning, as Arizona remains as one of the closely watched states in the battle for the White House.

The Maricopa County Election Department said it would announce another update of unofficial results at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

They would continue those updates "until all valid ballots are counted," the department announced in an email.

According to Maricopa County election officials,1,868,141 voters cast a ballot in the 2020 general election, representing about 71.99% of total eligible voters.

The remaining ballots include an estimated:

204,000 early ballots left to process and tabulate

15,949 provisional ballots left to process

5,620 early ballots left to verify

You can watch Maricopa County election workers count ballots live here.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, former Vice President Joe Biden was leading President Donald Trump with 50.07% of the vote.

Only 47,052 votes separated the two as of Friday morning.

Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen had 1.4% of the vote.

The Associated Press and Fox News have already determined that Biden had enough votes over Trump to win Arizona. NBC News, the decision desk that 12 News is primarily using, has not called the race yet.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statement on Thursday night, as election officials continued to count ballots.

Ducey thanked voters for having patience and said "dramatic changes" to races up and down the ballot "underlines the importance of not jumping to conclusions."

According to Arizona law, the election results have to be certified in 20 days.

You can see the latest results and voter turnout on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office or the Maricopa County Elections Department.