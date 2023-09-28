McCain family announces creation of the John S. McCain III Library at ASU

The McCain Library will be a multipurpose facility that will provide Arizonans a place to learn, research, develop, and work.

PHOENIX — The legacy of Senator John McCain is forever associated with the state of Arizona. And that legacy will continue to be honored into future.

The McCain family announced Thursday the establishment of the John S. McCain III Library in honor of the late senator. The library will be housed at Arizona State University and was created thanks to an investment by President Biden’s Administration, Governor Doug Ducey and Governor Katie Hobbs and the state of Arizona, and ASU.

“It’s a great honor for President Joe Biden to be here in Tempe, Arizona today to make the announcement of his Administration’s support for the establishment of the Library," Cindy McCain said in a release. "President Biden has been a long-time friend, tough political opponent and strong leader. All traits that my husband, John, also possessed.”

The McCain Library will be a multipurpose facility that will provide Arizonans a place to learn, research, develop, and work.

According to officials with the McCain family, ASU has a 22.5-acre portion of the Tempe campus designated for the John S. McCain III Library, near Papago Park. From that area, visitors can see elevated views of the Rio Salado riverbed, Tempe Town Lake, and ASU’s Tempe campus.

“Our family is honored to be a part of this special effort to build a lasting tribute to my husband, a Library we believe will serve the State of Arizona and its people the way John served his country. This effort started with the enthusiastic support of Governor Doug Ducey and continued with the equally strong support of Governor Katie Hobbs. A true bi-partisan effort that we greatly appreciate,” said Cindy McCain.

McCain's son, Jack, also commented on the upcoming library.

“We are looking forward to continuing the McCain family’s strong partnership with ASU, and their world-class students, faculty, and leadership, to serve all communities within the state of Arizona," he said. "There is no better partner in this endeavor, than Dr. Michael Crow, who has pioneered many educational programs targeting the underserved communities by breaking down barriers to access and facilitating connection to educational opportunities for people of all ages.”

