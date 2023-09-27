President Biden arrives in Phoenix on brief visit that will honor McCain legacy

President has 2 events Thursday - a speech and a fund-raiser - then heads back to D.C.

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden arrived in Phoenix Wednesday night for a 24-hour visit that will honor the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain, who was a close friend for decades.

Air Force One touched down at Sky Harbor Airport at about 8:05 p.m.

Biden was greeted on the tarmac by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who will co-host a campaign fund-raiser for Biden Thursday afternoon.

The state's top Democratic officeholders - Gov. Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Attorney General were all either out of town or leaving town. Democratic members of Congress, including fund-raiser co-chair Greg Stanton, were stuck in Washington trying to head off a government shutdown Sunday.

Biden has one scheduled public event: a speech Thursday morning at the Tempe Center for the Arts. The focus will be honoring McCain's legacy and protecting democracy -- a direct shot at his likely general election opponent, Donald Trump.

The McCain-Biden bond has remained unbroken, five decades after their friendship started.

Biden consoled the McCain family and friends at his funeral five years ago.

Just two weeks ago in Hanoi, Vietnam, the president laid a wreath at a memorial for McCain.

McCain's widow, Cindy, a lifelong Republican, endorsed Biden for president in 2020.

After his election victory, Biden appointed Cindy McCain as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. She is now executive director of the World Food Programme.

Biden's visit, of course, isn't just personal - it's political.

Biden can't win a second term in the White House without winning Arizona. He accomplished that historic feat in 2020, defeating Republican President Donald Trump by just a fraction of a point.

"He's trying to tap into the McCain Republicans in the state that feel a little disenfranchised with the MAGA wing of the party," said Mike Noble, CEO of independent pollster Noble Predictive Insights.

Noble says the McCain aura could help Biden peel off the Republican votes he needs to win the state. Arizona independents might come along, too. Many have a soft spot for McCain's maverick style and his heroic s life story.

This was Biden's second trip to Arizona in two months. Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a November visit to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Biden's visit comes as comes as establishment Republicans, such as former Gov. Doug Ducey, plan fund-raisers for presidential candidates not named Trump. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are early beneficiaries.

Trump remains the prohibitive favorite to win the Arizona GOP primary next March.

WELCOME WAGON Phoenix's @MayorGallego was lone Dem on tarmac to greet @POTUS Wednesday night at @PHXSkyHarbor. AZ's top Ds - Hobbs/Fontes/Mayes - out of state. Congressional D's stuck in DC shutdown jam. pic.twitter.com/EwgHB3oV6Z — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) September 28, 2023

