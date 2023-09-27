Some downtown Phoenix roads, transit will be closed while Biden is in town

While the president’s speaking engagements are reserved for ticket holders, there are a few roadways closed Wednesday and Thursday that will impact everyone.

PHOENIX — Several downtown Phoenix roadways will be closed during the president’s visit to Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Downtown Phoenix.

President Joe Biden will be in Arizona to honor the late Senator John McCain. While the president’s official engagements are reserved for ticket holders, there will be downtown road and transit closures that will impact everyone.

Biden is scheduled to land at Phoenix Sky Harbor around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Road closures

The following road closures are currently in place and will remain in place until Thursday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.

Northbound Central Avenue closed at Adams Street

Northbound 1st Street closed just north of Washington Street

Southbound 1st Street closed at Van Buren Street

Monroe Street closed between 2nd Street and 1st Avenue

Business and pedestrian access will be maintained in this area.

Transit closures

There are scheduled impacts to light rail service within the downtown corridor. The following westbound platforms will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 12:15 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.

3rd Street/Washington

Washington/Central Avenue

Van Buren/Central Avenue

To board westbound trains, riders should instead use:

3rd Street/Jefferson

Jefferson/1st Avenue

Van Buren/1st Avenue

All riders at the Roosevelt/Central Avenue platform will use 1st Avenue to board trains.

For more information regarding transit service, visit valleymetro.org.

