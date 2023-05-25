Gov. Hobbs' chief of staff resigns, effective immediately

After four and a half years of public service, Hobbs said Allie Bones will leave her position to pursue new opportunities.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Thursday that her chief of staff, Allie Bones, will be stepping down from her role.

After four and a half years of public service, Hobbs said Bones will leave her position to pursue new opportunities.

“Allie Bones exemplifies the true meaning of a public servant, and I am incredibly grateful for her leadership throughout the transition and this first legislative session of my Administration,” said Governor Hobbs. “Her goal was to build a team that could work across the aisle to navigate divided government, and she accomplished that. With a successful bipartisan budget behind us, she’s ready for her next endeavor, and I wish her nothing but the best."



Before becoming chief of staff to Gov. Hobbs, Bones served as assistant Secretary of State for four years. Bones offered her resignation, effective immediately.

Hobbs said a new chief of staff will be named next week.

BREAKING Allie Bones, @GovernorHobbs' chief of staff, "leaving to pursue new opportunities... Bones offered her resignation, effective immediately." Bones was also Hobbs CoS in Secretary of State's office. pic.twitter.com/dUnxhtUvOu — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 25, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.