Hobbs ending $50M grant approved by Ducey administration

The governor said Tuesday she was recalling an agreement her predecessor approved that allocated $50 million to fund all-day kindergarten for ESA recipients.

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs said Wednesday that federal funds her predecessor allocated for all-day kindergarten was an "invalid and illegal" use of the money.

In a statement, Hobbs said she was notifying the Arizona State Treasurer's Office that $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed during Doug Ducey's administration was allegedly improper allocation of the COVID relief funds.

The money was intended to fund all-day kindergarten for recipients of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program.

Hobbs claimed the ESA grant agreement violated multiple provisions of the state constitution, including Arizona's gift clause.

"Today, we averted a violation of federal law and the State Constitution. In my administration, we are committed to deploying federal funds lawfully and equitably," Hobbs said in a statement.

A copy of Hobbs' letter to the Treasurer's Office is below:

Hobbs' office said it is finding alternative uses for the $50-million grant.

Tuesday's announcement is not the first time Hobbs has recalled federal funds Ducey allocated at the end of his term.

In February, Hobbs recalled $210 million in ARPA grants because the money was allegedly given out without a competitive bidding process.

A spokesperson for Ducey did not immediately have a response to Hobbs' statement.

Today, we held the Ducey Administration accountable for illegally handing out a $50 million ESA grant. Instead, we're going to put that money to good use.



In my administration, we are committed to ESA accountability, protecting taxpayer dollars, and truly investing in public… — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) May 25, 2023

