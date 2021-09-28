Former President Donald Trump shares endorsement of Kari Lake for Arizona governor

ARIZONA, USA — Donald Trump announced his endorsement for Kari Lake in the Arizona governor race on Tuesday.
Lake, a former Fox 10 news anchor in the Valley, has been pegged the Republican candidate frontrunner against Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Lake has been vocal about her support for Trump and her opposition against masks and vaccine mandates. She has also spoken about election integrity following the Maricopa County election audit.
The full endorsement statement said:
"Kari Lake is running for Governor in the Great State of Arizona. She is a fantastic person who spent many years working as a highly respected television anchor and journalist. Because of this, few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari. She is strong on Crime, will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!). She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end “woke” curriculum in our schools. She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey—won’t even be a contest! Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!"
Lake and Hobbs are also running against Arizona State Representative Aaron Lieberman (D), Board of Regents member Karron Taylor Robson (R), State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R), Former Nogales Mayor Marco López Jr. (D) and Former Congressman Matt Salmon (R).
Arizona Politics
Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.