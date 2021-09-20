State Rep. Aaron Lieberman resigns to focus on run for governor

The Democratic legislator announced his resignation on Monday, nearly a year before the primary election in the 2022 governor's race.

PHOENIX — State Rep. Aaron Lieberman announced on Monday he's resigning from the Arizona Legislature to dedicate more time to his campaign on becoming the state's next governor.

Lieberman, who's represented District 28 since 2018, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the general election that will determine Gov. Doug Ducey's successor in 2022.

"I am all in on this race for Governor, and for that reason, I have decided that it is both logistically practical and ethically imperative to resign my seat in the state legislature," Lieberman said.

Lieberman is running against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marco López Jr. in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Lieberman describes himself as a "social entrepreneur" and founder of Jumpstart, a national nonprofit specializing in pre-K education.

"During my time in the state legislature, I worked across the aisle to get good things done, but I had a front-row seat to watch bad things happen to our state, from banning mask mandates in our schools to slashing nearly $3 billion in state revenues," Lieberman stated.

Lieberman is the third state legislator to resign in the last month. State Sen. Kirsten Engel, a Democrat from Tucson, and state Rep. Bret Roberts, a Republican from Maricopa, submitted their resignations earlier this month.

It's typically up to the county to fill vacancies in the Arizona Legislature with an appointee who's a member of the same political party as their predecessor.

