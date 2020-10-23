Eric Trump headlining Arizona campaign event at Rustler's Rooste

The event is scheduled for Monday at the Phoenix restaurant.

PHOENIX — The campaign for president is in its final days and the candidates are making their last appeals to voters to turn out.

Eric Trump joins the list of people campaigning in Arizona over the next week.

Trump will headline an event Monday at the restaurant Rustler's Rooste.

The public can sign up for tickets here. Doors open at 5 p.m.

While Trump is stumping for his father, a list of celebrities including Cher and Kerry Washington are campaigning for Joe Biden in Arizona in the coming days.