Learn about voting in Arizona during Decision 2020: Plan Your Vote Thursday night on 12 News

The special will be broadcast right after the last presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

ARIZONA, USA — Voters across the nation will be tuned in to the last presidential debate this Thursday night. However, voters in Arizona should stay tuned in after the debate for Decision 2020: Plan Your Vote.

Produced by 12 News, spend 30 minutes learning about voting in Arizona. Voting deadlines are fast approaching, so we're giving you everything you need to know.

Arizonans will be able to learn how the early voting process happens in the state during the special program, showing what happens to their ballot after it leaves their hands.

Viewers will also find out just how many early ballots have been cast, how to avoid their ballots from being rejected, and how the state handles early ballots sent in late.

The safety of voters is of the top priority in Arizona, both in terms of the coronavirus and potential violence. We'll speak to polling place officials and law enforcement members to see how the health of voters is being taken into account.

Interested in helping Arizona in the voting process? The state may have a job for you! We'll let you know how you can take part in this momentous occasion.

Our VERIFY team will also be answering your voting questions during the special, including what is being done to protect voting integrity in Arizona for mail-in voting and in-person voting at polling places.