Map: Ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County for November 2020 general election

PHOENIX — Is your ballot completed, signed and ready to be dropped off for the general election? If you are a Maricopa County voter, here is a map of the drop boxes.

Drop boxes are open various hours so tap the map pin to learn more and see the full updated list on the Maricopa County Recorder's website. Scroll down for a list of the vote centers where you can also drop off ballots. This information applies to the November 2020 general election.

This map shows drop box locations by the starting date. The drop box locations do not offer in-person voting.

The drop box at the Maricopa County Elections office has the widest availability. The drive-through will be open 24 hours a day through 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.

Drop boxes also include locations at sports arenas and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Maricopa County voters can also drop off ballots at vote centers. You do not have to wait in line to drop off a ballot. These vote centers are open various hours.

This is from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office list of vote centers updated on Oct. 13. Please check here for the latest list.

If you live in Maricopa County, your ballot must be dropped off at a Maricopa County vote center.

Here is how to find information for other counties: