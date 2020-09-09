Everything you need to know for the 2020 election in Arizona

There are multiple important dates between Sept. 14 and Nov. 3 in regards to the upcoming election.

Arizona voters will have multiple ways to make their voices heard during the 2020 election season.

There are multiple important dates to mark on your calendar between Sept. 14 and Nov. 3 in regards to the upcoming election. The general election will be Nov. 3, with early (absentee) voting beginning on Oct. 7.

Sept. 14 - Military and overseas ballots are mailed out

Oct. 5 - Last day to register to vote

Oct. 7 - First day that counties can mail out ballots to voters, in-person voting becomes available

Oct. 23 - Last day to request a ballot by mail

Oct. 24 - Weekend voting becomes available

Oct. 27 - Last day to mail a ballot back

Nov. 3 - Election day

A full schedule of 2020 elections can be found on the Arizona Secretary of State's website.

While the key dates are important to remember, there are multiple other aspects that Arizonans should keep in mind when it comes to voting.

Things you can do twice this election:



✔Check your voter registration to make sure it's current

✔Check if you are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL)

✔Check on voting locations near you



Things you can do ONCE this election:



How do I register to vote?

The Secretary of State's website offers multiple ways to register to vote in Arizona, including online, by mail, and in-person options.

For any Arizonans who recently moved, had a legal name change, or who would like to change their party affiliation, the site also offers information on how to update current voter information.

To learn more about registering to vote, visit the Secretary of State's page on voter registration.

To find out if you're already registered to vote, visit the Secretary of State's voter information portal.

Where do I go to vote?

The Secretary of State also has an Arizona Voter Information Portal, where Arizonans can enter their address and find the nearest polling place to them.

To find out where your polling place is and where you can vote, you can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's Polling Place Finder.

Where can I apply to vote by mail?

Arizonans have two ways to vote by mail:

Registered voters can sign up for the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) when they register to vote. Voters on the PEVL are automatically sent a ballot-by-mail for all elections that they are eligible to vote in.

Voters can also request ballots just for the 2020 election by requesting a one-time ballot-by-mail.

The deadline to request a ballot-by-mail or to join the PEVL is Oct. 23 at 5:00 p.m.

"Most Arizonans already vote by mail, allowing them to fill out their ballot from the comfort of their home and then mail it back or drop it off at any drop-box or voting location in their county," Secretary of State Katie Hobbs states on her website.

You can learn about your vote by mail options in Arizona at the Secretary of State's vote-by-mail site.

What will I be voting for?

There will be multiple candidates and propositions appearing on 2020 ballots in Arizona depending on location.

To see what will be on your ballot, you can enter your address on the Ballotpedia website to view a sample ballot.

