Adrian Fontes wins Democratic nomination for Arizona's secretary of state

The race had come down to state Rep. Reginald Bolding and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.

PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination to become Arizona's next secretary of state.

The Associated Press declared Fontes the projected winner of Tuesday's primary race and will likely face off against Republican Mark Finchem in November's general election.

As of Thursday night, Fontes was leading by 26,322 votes ahead of Reginald Bolding in the tabulation results published by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

Fontes is vying to become the state's top elections official and the person next in line of command if Arizona's governor must step down for whatever reason.

The position was left wide open this year after Secretary of State Katie Hobbs declined to seek re-election and instead ran for governor.

Fontes has had experience overseeing elections in Arizona after having served a single term as the recorder of Maricopa County. He lost re-election to Republican Stephen Richer in 2020.

Bolding has represented District 27 in the Arizona Legislature since 2015 and has recently served as the Democratic minority leader.

