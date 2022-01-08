Masters, Finchem and more declared victors. Here's the latest on Arizona's primary results

There are still races waiting to be called. We have your full live coverage of the primary election here.

PHOENIX — Several races were called on election night, but Arizonans are still waiting with bated breath to hear the results of the GOP's primary race for governor.

Kari Lake has a 2% lead over Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday morning.

12News political insider Brahm Resnik said this primary matters more than any of the nine he's ever covered. Here's why:

7:30 a.m. - Two state senators and far-right conspiracy theorists were pitted against each other during Arizona's Primary Day due to redistricting.

State Senator Wendy Rogers appears to lead the 7th District Primary against State Senator Kelly Townsend, 59% of votes to 41% respectively. The race hasn't officially been called for either candidate.

Both are major supporters of former President Donald Trump and have embraced his unfounded claims that he lost in Arizona due to voter fraud. But Rogers has the president's endorsement for reelection, which Townsend was hoping to secure.

6:20 a.m. - Races have already been called for several candidates.

