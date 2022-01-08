Masters, Finchem and more declared victors. Here's the latest on Arizona's primary results

PHOENIX — Several races were called on election night, but Arizonans are still waiting with bated breath to hear the results of the GOP's primary race for governor.
Kari Lake has a 2% lead over Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday morning.
Primary election: Candidates, latest headlines and more on Decision 2022.
12News political insider Brahm Resnik said this primary matters more than any of the nine he's ever covered. Here's why:
>> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12 News app
Updates:
7:30 a.m. - Two state senators and far-right conspiracy theorists were pitted against each other during Arizona's Primary Day due to redistricting.
State Senator Wendy Rogers appears to lead the 7th District Primary against State Senator Kelly Townsend, 59% of votes to 41% respectively. The race hasn't officially been called for either candidate.
Both are major supporters of former President Donald Trump and have embraced his unfounded claims that he lost in Arizona due to voter fraud. But Rogers has the president's endorsement for reelection, which Townsend was hoping to secure.
ORIGINAL STORY: Kelly Townsend reelection bid sets up battle with Wendy Rogers
6:20 a.m. - Races have already been called for several candidates.
You can find our coverage here:
RELATED:
- Mark Finchem expected to win Republican nomination for Arizona secretary of state
- Katie Hobbs projected to win Democratic primary for Arizona governor
- Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who spoke out against Arizona's 'audit,' loses state Senate bid
- Blake Masters will be Republican choice to face-off with Mark Kelly over Arizona's Senate seat, projections show
DECISION 2022
Arizonans will go to the polls this November for the midterm elections. Here's everything you need to know leading up to election night.
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.