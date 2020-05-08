Arpaio, Sheridan close in Republican primary for Maricopa County sheriff as votes are counted

The race between Republican candidates for Maricopa County sheriff was in a dead heat Tuesday night.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and his former deputy chief officer Jerry Sheridan were tied in the Republican primary as of 9 p.m., Tuesday night.

The winner of the primary goes on to face Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone in the November general election.

As of 9 p.m., Sheridan was ahead by fewer than 600 votes. Sheridan had 122,094 votes to Arpaio's 121,578.

Now 88 years old, former sheriff Arpaio lost to Penzone in 2016 following his 24 years as sheriff. Penzone handed him his worst defeat of any countywide candidate that election cycle. Arpaio then made an unsuccessful run for Senate, losing in the primary to Sen. Martha McSally.

In 2017, President Trump pardoned Arpaio for criminal contempt of court related to racial profiling investigations at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.