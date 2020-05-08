Sen. Martha McSally wins Republican primary in Arizona

The win means Sen. McSally will take on Democrat Mark Kelly in the November Senate special election in Arizona.

PHOENIX — Arizona Sen. Martha McSally has won Tuesday's Republican primary race against challenger Daniel McCarthy, according to the Associated Press, clearing her way to face Democrat Mark Kelly in the 2020 United States Senate special election in Arizona.

This was McCarthy's first run for office.

McSally was the heavy favorite against McCarthy. McSally will go on to face Kelly in the November general election for the late John McCain's seat.

Current polls show McSally is trailing Kelly in the fall matchup by about 7 points.

Following the Aug. 2018 death of McCain, Gov. Doug Ducey was required to appoint a Repbulican to fill the vacant seat through the end of the term, expiring in January of 2023. Ducey appointed former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl in September 2018.

Kyl later announced he would resign on Dec. 31.

After McSally lost in the Nov. 2018 Senate election to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, Gov. Ducey appointed her the next month to replace Kyl following his resignation. This triggered the special election.

McSally released the following statement after the primary victory:

“Tonight’s record turnout of conservative Arizonans proves that Republicans are ready to fight for the future of our country and win in November. We are on the cusp of a great American comeback. Over the last three years, Republican leadership and policies unleashed record economic growth, rebuilt our military, and finally began to hold China accountable for years of ripping off American workers. It is an honor to fight for Arizonans, and together with Republican leadership, we will be able to rebuild and restore Arizona and our country.