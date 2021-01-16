Ducey plans big tax cuts, make-up summer school classes

The mayor of Phoenix was not impressed.

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing the largest tax cut in his seven years in office for the coming budget year.

He also wants to use the savings from a pandemic-induced drop in school enrollment to pay for summertime make-up classes for K-12 students who have fallen behind because of virtual learning.

The $12.6 billion proposal released Friday is for the budget year that starts July 1.

It includes $200 million in cuts to the state income tax that will rise to $600 million in the third year — the year he leaves office.

Ducey Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato says Ducey wants to cut taxes for all Arizona taxpayers.

The mayor of Arizona's largest city was not impressed.

“The governor’s budget proposal is shortsighted and does tremendous damage to Arizona cities like Phoenix. The brutal $600 million yearly tax cut he is talking about translates to a potential $25 million cut to the city of Phoenix," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in an emailed statement.

Gallego said she wanted to build up first responders' resources and staff.

