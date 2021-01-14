Gov. Doug Ducey will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

Ducey said in a tweet, "President-elect Biden is assuming office at a critical time in our nation’s history, and I wish him well."

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced Thursday the governor will travel to Washington next week to attend the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Ducey explained in a series of tweets he was honored to represent Arizona at President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017 and he is honored to do the same as Biden is sworn in as president.

"President-elect Biden is assuming office at a critical time in our nation’s history, and I wish him well," Ducey said in a tweet.

He went on to say there should be a peaceful transition of power.

"It doesn't matter who you supported in the election — once the election is over, we put country before party. Never has it been more important than right now to observe these traditions for the whole world to see," he tweeted.

Ducey vigorously campaigned on behalf of Trump as he tried to win over Arizona voters in the general election.

Trump made several visits to the Grand Canyon state and Ducey was often there to support the president.