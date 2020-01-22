PHOENIX — Thousands of people came together in downtown Phoenix Saturday for the “Arizona for Life March and Rally,” including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, one of the featured speakers.

Participants marched to express they believe in the life and potential of every child.

“In Arizona, we support life,” said Ducey. “Every human being has potential and purpose.”

RELATED: Representative reveals long-lost daughter in social media posts

The rally was headlined by Abby Johnson, the author of "Unplanned," which was also made into the movie.

“You know, I’ve had two abortions myself and so, I’m missing two children. I’m missing two members of my family,” Johnson said. “I’ve worked in the abortion industry and so it’s a heavy burden.”

The anti-abortion activist previously worked at Planned Parenthood as a clinic director, but she resigned in October of 2009 after watching an abortion on ultrasound.

“Once you are faced with the sheer destruction and the barbarity of abortion and once you let that sink in and you see the effects, the generational effects, the effects all throughout our world that abortion has had, something compels you to speak out,” said Johnson.

Her mission is simple.

“Every single piece of mess in our life can be redeemable for good,” she said.

Johnson knows this group is up against those who believe it's a woman's right to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy, which was also expressed in actress Michelle Williams' passionate speech at the Golden Globes during her Best Actress in a Limited Series win.

Still, Johnson is not giving up hope. She will never stop being the voice for the voiceless.

“We’re pro-love,” said Johnson.

The Arizona Life Coalition organized the march and rally.

RELATED: Abortion politics jeopardizes future of AZ crisis hotline