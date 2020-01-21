PHOENIX — It was not a surprise to see Scottsdale State Representative Jay Lawrence tweet about Rally for Life.

The Former KTAR radio host is known for being a strongly conservative lawmaker. But what was a surprise was the reveal that he learned last week he had a daughter.

In a Facebook post, Lawrence gave more details. He said earlier last week a woman came crying into his office.

According to the post he "asked why she was crying ... she said 'I’m Kay. I’m your daughter.'”

The Facebook post said the two enjoyed a couple of days together before she would leave for Utah.

According to Lawrence, 85, his newly found daughter was born after a relationship while he was a member of the Air Force at the age of 19.

Lawrence later clarified that he did not mean to use the word "affair" in his tweet, but that he meant the relationship happened out of wedlock.

Lawrence is known for his pro-life stance. He is also co-sponsoring legislation this year, which if passed, would not allow sex education to be taught before the fifth grade.

Lawrence refused an interview about his daughter, saying her daughter was upset with the publicity.

