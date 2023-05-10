WATCH LIVE: Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers filed a restraining order against a reporter. Courts to decide if order stands

The Flagstaff Justice Court is holding a public hearing on the restraining order filed against Arizona Capitol Times reporter, Camryn Sanchez.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers is appearing in court on Wednesday to defend a restraining order that she filed against a local political reporter.

Sen. Rogers filed for the restraining order in late April after Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez visited two of Rogers' Valley-area homes. Sanchez had been at the homes gathering facts for a story relating to the Rogers' residency in the 7th legislative district which she represents, the Arizona Republic previously reported.

The restraining order sparked complaints from several news media organizations and local reporters, claiming that such an order violates First Amendment rights and damages press freedoms.

The public hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 in the Flagstaff Justice Court.

