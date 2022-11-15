Wendy Rogers, who wanted to decertify the 2020 election, picked to chair Senate's election committee

Sen. Wendy Rogers, a vocal election denier, is expected to chair the Arizona Senate's election committee during the legislative session.

State Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has repeatedly refuted the results of Arizona's 2020 presidential election, has been picked to preside over the Senate's elections committee during the upcoming legislative session.

Arizona Senate President-Elect Warren Petersen, who supported the Republican-led review of Maricopa County's ballots from 2020, announced Tuesday which senators would be chairing committees in 2023.

Rogers, who was censured earlier this year by her colleagues for making threatening comments, was selected to chair a committee dedicated to election-related matters.

As chairperson, Rogers would have the authority to decide which bills are given hearings during the upcoming session.

Known as one of the most ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump, Rogers has called for overturning the 2020 elections results after Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in Arizona.

Rogers went so far as to call for conducting a whole new election six months after Trump lost. The Republican also started a petition on her website to decertify the 2020 election.

"Arizona’s electors must not be awarded fraudulently & we need to get this right," Rogers tweeted in July 2021.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Senate President-Elect @votewarren Provides Update on Majority Caucus Leadership Team and Announces Senate Committee Chairmanships pic.twitter.com/wbeHMeO0df — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) November 15, 2022

