Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell trial reset for April 2023

IDAHO, USA — There's a new trial date set for alleged doomsday couple Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell.

In a hearing Thursday morning in Idaho, a judge scheduled a new joint trial for the couple in April 2023.

Lori Vallow Daybell, who used to live in Arizona, is facing serious charges in Idaho stemming from the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ. Chad Daybell is charged with most of the same crimes and is an alleged co-conspirator in the case.

The kids used to live in Arizona and disappeared in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020.

The couple is also facing charges connected to the death of Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Both Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and both face the death penalty.

The trial has been rescheduled multiple times due to requests from the state and Daybell's team, along with stays in the case while Lori Vallow Daybell's competency was being evaluated.

When determining the new trial date, the judge had to juggle several factors, including Lori Vallow Daybell's right to a speedy trial, which she has not waived. Her attorney indicated he would file a motion to dismiss if

Chad Daybell's attorney requested the hearing be set at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The judge ultimately decided to start the trial on April 3, 2023, which is the earliest date Ada County, where the trial will be held, could accommodate the case. The trial is scheduled to take at least ten weeks.

