Lori Vallow Daybell case: Idaho judge hears arguments on motion to ban video cameras in courtroom

Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell are expected to go to trial for murder in January 2023, but now the public might not be able to watch a feed of their trial.

IDAHO, USA — It’s a case that’s captivated the county - Lori Vallow Daybell, the alleged doomsday mom accused of killing her children, Tylee and JJ.

But now, the public might not be able to watch her trial in real-time.

The kids used to live in Arizona and disappeared in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020.

The couple is also facing charges connected to the death of Chad’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

The couple is set to have a joint trial in January 2023, and a hearing Thursday morning could impact whether video cameras will be allowed to record and stream upcoming hearings and the trial.

Last month, attorneys filed a motion to ban video cameras in the courtroom.

This all stems from a hearing in mid-August where the defense claims CourtTV set up a camera and microphones the defense didn’t know about that could have violated attorney-client privileges.

"The orders weren’t specific enough with what they could do and not do," said Vallow Daybell's attorney Jim Archibald.

Archibald argued that the camera spent a lot of time "zoomed in" on Vallow Daybell's face, capturing her expressions and potentially conversations with attorneys.

"She’s been in custody for more than two and a half years," Archibald stated. "Twenty months of that in jail. Ten months in a mental hospital. Was the point to mock her? To make fun of her? To humiliate her?"

Court records show CourtTV stands by its courtroom set up, pointing out it was approved by a courtroom administrator. The media company denies it was trying to violate any court rules.

The prosecution is on board with the ban. They worry that streamed coverage of the high-profile case could jeopardize finding a fair jury for trial.

"The state still believes the best remedy is removing video cameras from the courtroom," said prosecutor Rob Wood at the hearing Thursday.

Several media outlets, including 12News' Boise sister station KTVB, are now fighting the motion to ban cameras in court.

"That’s like taking a sledgehammer to an issue where a scalpel is appropriate," said the attorney representing the media organizations.

The judge said he will make a ruling on the motion at a later time.

Both Chad and Lori pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Both are facing the death penalty.

