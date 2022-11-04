Judge deems Lori Vallow Daybell competent for trial

This isn't the first time Vallow Daybell's competency has come into question.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

A judge in Idaho deemed Lori Vallow Daybell fit to stand trial in the deaths of her two children, Tylee and JJ, and a host of other felony charges.

The judge made the determination that Vallow Daybell is competent after a competency hearing was conducted last week, according to court documents obtained by 12News Wednesday morning.

Her trial with co-defendant Chad Daybell was scheduled for January 2023. That date was vacated ahead of the competency evaluation and a request by Chad Daybell's legal team for more time to prepare for the trial.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their former spouses.

A new date for the joint trial has not been determined.

This isn't the first time Vallow Daybell's competency has come into question. A judge issued an order back in April deeming her competent and that her case could move forward after she underwent a months-long psychiatric evaluation at Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare.

