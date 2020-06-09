Trump: Department of Education 'looking at' 1916 Project implementation in schools

The president said in a Sunday tweet that if the New York Times' '1619 project' has been implemented in public schools 'they will not be funded!'

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: The video above is from Sept. 4.

President Trump said in a Sunday tweet that the Department of Education is "looking at" the implementation of a New York Times Magazine project in public schools that aims to re-frame American history around the topic of slavery.

In the tweet, President Trump wrote, "Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!"

The president sent the tweet in response to a claim from an unverified Twitter account which said that California has implemented the 1619 project at public schools, writing "soon you wont [sic] recognize america."

The New York Times' "1619 Project" is a Pulitzer-Prize winning collection that seeks to reframe American history at the date of Aug. 1619, which is when the first slave ship arrived to America's shores.

This comes after Friday night when the president chose to ban federal agencies from administering certain racial sensitivity trainings.

Trump directed the Office of Management and Budget to crack down on federal agencies' anti-racism training sessions, calling them “divisive, anti-American propaganda,” the Associated Press reported.

OMB director Russell Vought, said in a letter Friday to executive branch agencies, that they should identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory," “white privilege” or any other material that teaches or suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.”

It's a memo which comes as the United States has been faced with a reckoning over racial injustice in policing and other areas of life.