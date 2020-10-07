x
Border authorities use pandemic powers to expel immigrants

A family's struggle highlights the barriers to seeking asylum in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO — A Honduran family's quest for asylum in United States shows how difficult it has become to seek asylum during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Because of the coronavirus, U.S. authorities wield extraordinary power to immediately expel Mexicans and Central Americans to Mexico, waiving laws that include rights to seek asylum. 

The father and 9-year-old son were whisked back to Mexico when encountered in San Diego. They were separated from the mother as she began going into labor. Two days later, she was also back in Tijuana — with her newborn son, a U.S. citizen.

