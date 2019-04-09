EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from August 20.

The Salvation Army will be opening 12 heat relief stations across the Valley Wednesday. Each of these stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These stations are activated on any day an excessive heat warning is issued. The 12 heat relief stations will provide indoor cooling and hydration for anyone who needs it.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Phoenix and the surrounding areas starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Temperatures around the Valley could reach 110 degrees.

In areas with high homeless populations, the organization said it will be dispatching mobile hydration units from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Station locations

Apache Junction

Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Rd.

Avondale

Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

Chandler

Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

Glendale

Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.

Mesa

Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

Phoenix

Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.

The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

Surprise

Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

Tempe

Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Dr.

You can still get a free ride

For Valley residents unable to reach a cooling center in the Valley, Lyft and Four Peaks Brewing Co. have partnered to offer free rides.

Those looking to beat the heat can catch their two free rides, up to $15, through Sept. 30 by using the code PHXCOOL19.

The heat-relief rides are part of Lyft's Wheels for All initiative that provides free transportation to cooling and heating centers, shelters, hospitals and more, according to a release from the company.

According to the release, Four Peaks has also donated water cans to cooling centers across the Valley.

Where to?

Church on the Street — 3210 N. Grand Ave., Phoenix, 85017

City of Surprise — Fire Medical Station 301 (16750 N. Village Dr., East Surprise, 85378)

Operation Big Serve — Jacob's Journey (726 E. University Dr., Mesa, 85210)

Scottsdale Public Library — 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, 85251

U.S. Vets — PHX/Grand Ave. (3400 NW Grand Ave., Phoenix, 85017)

Mountain View Community Center — 1104 E Grovers Ave., Phoenix, 85022

Perry Library — 1965 E Queen Creek Road, Queen Creek, 85297

South Mountain Community Library — 7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix, 85042

Litchfield Park Library — 101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park, 85340

Cholla Library — 10050 E. Metro Parkway, North Phoenix, 85051

Valley residents should check the hours of operation for each cooling center before requesting a ride, the company said.

Hours and locations of cool centers across Maricopa County can be found here.