Man suffers serious burns in Phoenix house fire

The man allegedly suffered severe burns to his face and upper torso and has been transferred to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.

A Phoenix man is in critical condition following a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire personnel responded to the residence located in the area of 43rd Avenue and Yorkshire Drive around 1 p.m. Responders saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second story of a two-story garage, officials said.

Responders found an adult male coming from the outdoor stairwell, who had serious burns to his face and upper torso, officials said.

The man was treated on scene and transported to the Maricopa Burn Center in critical condition.