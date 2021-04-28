Child rushed to hospital after large fire breaks out at Tempe home

TEMPE, Ariz. — A large fire at a Tempe home on Wednesday afternoon seriously injured at least one person. Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue confirmed to 12 News a child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters got calls of a home on fire with multiple people inside near Miller Road and Tempe Drive.
When crews arrived, they transported the child, believed to be 9 or 10 years old, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A second alarm was called for firefighters to bring in additional resources to help.
Just before 3 p.m., Tempe Fire confirmed the fire is under control and about 100 firefighters are on scene.
Traffic around the area will be impacted.