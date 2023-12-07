If you have a better chance of getting hit by a meteor, why play the lottery?

Addiction counselors talk about the psychological aspect of lotteries.

PHOENIX — You have a better chance of getting hit by a meteorite than winning big but that doesn't stop countless people from playing.

On Wednesday night just a few hours before the latest Powerball numbers were released, people were seen running into a Phoenix gas station to get their tickets.

“I might buy a few of them just because you never know," one man said. "You might win 700 million, you might not. We take gambles every day.”

The Powerball jackpot was at $750 million. After the numbers were released it currently sits at $875 million. Mega Millions, another popular lottery also sits at $560 million.

According to numbers obtained by the Arizona Lottery, Arizonans who play spend $54 on average every year for the Mega Millions and $49 a year on Powerball.

So why do so many keep playing?

Sue Figueroa, an addictions specialist that focuses on gambling, said one of the biggest factors is the small chance of a person's life changing forever.

“It is the thrill, It is the possibility of a huge win," Figueroa said.

Another reason she has seen in her time: the higher the jackpot the more likely people who don't usually participate will buy a ticket. Figueroa said they will be even more inclined to buy more than just one.

“If it’s only 10 dollars, now they are going to buy 20 or 30,” she said.

Even the publicity of previous winners in Arizona and where they purchased the winning ticket will convince people to drive to that location to try and create better odds for themselves, even though pure luck is their only shot.

Elliott Rapaport the founder of Birches Health which is a treatment provider for gambling and online sports betting said the legalization of sports betting has resulted in significantly more inquiries about the lottery.

Common triggers Rapaport said include seeking financial gain, excitement, and entertainment. Social and peer pressure are also contributing factors to why more and more people are playing the lottery.

