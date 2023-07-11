A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Phoenix gas station. Here's how much it is worth

PHOENIX — Another day, another winning lottery ticket sold in Arizona. After it was recently announced that three tickets worth a combined $1 million were sold in the state, another winning ticket was bought.
According to lottery officials, a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Phoenix gas station.
The ticket was purchased Monday at a Quiktrip near 32nd Street and Indian School Road.
If you didn't win the $50,000, don't worry. There's still a combined $1.2 billion jackpot up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.
The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's Powerball drawing is $725 million, with an estimated cash value of $366.2 million. The total makes it the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot, for the next drawing on Wednesday.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Mega Millions Drawing is $500 million, with an estimated cash value of $251 million.
