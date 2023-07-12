St. Mary's Food Banks sees 20% increase in need for food donations since last year

The food bank distributed 121.7 million pounds of food during the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

PHOENIX — An increase in families in need of food has generated more financial strain on St. Mary's Food Bank in the past year, according to representatives.

"The effect of inflation continues to send people to the food bank in search of ways to feed their families," the organization said in a news release.

The food bank distributed 121.7 million pounds of food during the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

That's an uptick of 20% from the year prior when 102.2 million pounds was distributed.

"Seniors are a fast-rising segment of visitors to the food bank, with fixed incomes not keeping up with the rising costs of food, medicine, housing, and many other areas," according to the organization.

The agency said the food was distributed to more than 1,000 locations around the state and any help is appreciated.

Every dollar donated to the organization is enough for five meals. You can also donate food or organize a food drive.

The all-time record of food donated by the organization was set during the pandemic year of 2020-21 when 123.4 million pounds of food was distributed by St. Mary's.

