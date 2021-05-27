Wildfire burns over 1,700 acres on Fort Apache Indian Reservation, 0% contained

No evacuations have been ordered, but officials said the path of the fire includes land with historic value.

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — A wildfire burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation in Navajo County has burned over 1,700 acres as of Friday morning and remains 0% contained, officials say.

The McDonald Tank fire is burning south of Tonto Lake near the Black River, according to fire officials. The fire started on May 23, but the cause remains under investigation.

Crews say dry conditions and steep terrain in the area are making controlling the fire difficult. There is zero containment around the fire as of Thursday.

No evacuations have been ordered, but officials said the path of the fire includes land with historic value to the White Mountain Apache people.

Firefighters are working to protect the Ten O’ Diamonds Ranch House and other historical structures, commercial timberlands, critical watersheds, riparian areas, rangelands and recreation and wilderness areas.

Some road restrictions are in place and smoke can be seen along U.S. 260 and 60. The junction at Y70/Y30, the Y40/Y70 junction, and everything south of Maverick and Tonto Lake is temporarily closed.

The public is urged to drive with caution on the Y70 road due to logging truck traffic and timber operations, officials said.

Keep track of the latest fire information on the forestry service website.

