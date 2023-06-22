Structures threatened, evacuations ordered after wildfire starts southeast of Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Firefighters said they had stopped the forward progress of a wildfire burning in southern Arizona Thursday.
The "Wildhorse Fire" is burning in Hereford, located southeast of Sierra Vista. According to officials, the fire has burned about 30 acres near Ramsey Canyon and is still burning.
The fire forced evacuations and threatened structures nearby.
Here's a breakdown of the current evacuations:
- South of Three Canyons, East of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge, Wildhorse Area, Andalusian Way area
There are also important closures to be aware of:
- Highway 92 is closed to all traffic from Ramsey Canyon Road through Palominas Road
- Hard Road Closure at Hereford Road
- SR 92 is CLOSED in both directions south of Sierra Vista
VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Estructuras en peligro, ordenaron evacuaciones debido a un incendio al sureste de Sierra Vista
