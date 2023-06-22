Structures threatened, evacuations ordered after wildfire starts southeast of Sierra Vista

Crews are working to fight the Wildhorse Fire burning near Hereford in southern Arizona.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Firefighters said they had stopped the forward progress of a wildfire burning in southern Arizona Thursday.

The "Wildhorse Fire" is burning in Hereford, located southeast of Sierra Vista. According to officials, the fire has burned about 30 acres near Ramsey Canyon and is still burning.

The fire forced evacuations and threatened structures nearby.

Here's a breakdown of the current evacuations:

South of Three Canyons, East of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge, Wildhorse Area, Andalusian Way area

There are also important closures to be aware of:

Highway 92 is closed to all traffic from Ramsey Canyon Road through Palominas Road

Hard Road Closure at Hereford Road

SR 92 is CLOSED in both directions south of Sierra Vista

Here is a look at the #WildhorseFire near Hereford courtesy of @ArizonaDOT traffic camera in Sierra Vista. Near critical fire weather conditions will continue the rest of the afternoon with wind gusts in excess of 30 mph. Follow @azstateforestry for the latest info. #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/IR8SV6EYar — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 22, 2023

As of 2pm, crews stopped forward progress on the #WildhorseFire near Hereford & working to get containment line around fire. Per CCSO, evacs remain in place & area roads still closed, incl. SR 92. We currently have multiple fires w/n Cochise CO.

📷:Wildhorse #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/AyRJe5rNAt — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2023

*CLOSURE*



SR 92 is CLOSED in both directions south of Sierra Vista due to the #WildhorseFire.



The closure is between mileposts 327-343.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/PmCcWkIWxk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2023

>> We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

#WildhorseFire - evacs in progress per Cochise County SO for areas S of Three Canyons, E of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge, Wildhorse Area, Andalusian Way Area. Hwy 92 closed to traffic from Ramsey Canyon thru Palominas Roads. Hard road closure at Hereford Road.#AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/lnTX4tPDnR — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2023

Evacuations in progress for fire in Hereford. CCSO is in charge of all evacuations and will update their information accordingly. #AZFire #AZForestry Posted by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Thursday, June 22, 2023

