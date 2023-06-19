Wilbur Fire burning in Coconino County now 78% contained

The wildfire started burning on May 21 and has since grown to about 10,000 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — The Wilbur Fire burning east of Camp Verde has grown to over 10,279 acres and is now 78% contained, officials said Sunday.

The wildfire started burning on May 21 after a possible lightning strike in the Mogollon Rim Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest. The fire is located about eight miles west of Clint Wells.

Smoke will likely remain visible throughout this week in the Verde Valley area as firefighters continue monitoring the fire, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Crews are managing the Wilbur Fire by releasing nutrients back into the soil and reducing the accumulation of hazardous fuel.

Traffic delays of about 15 minutes will be in effect at the junction of and along SR 87 and SR 260 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Information about closures can be found here.

Wilbur Fire remains at 10,279 acres. Details athttps://t.co/XtqhbG8Uky pic.twitter.com/v88i5XCH33 — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) June 25, 2023

Up to Speed

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including: