Reeves Wildfire near Tombstone burns 100 acres

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Reeves Fire, burning northeast of Tombstone since June 14. The Gleeson Road and Camino San Rafael areas are in SET status and should be prepared to evacuate.



The full evacuation list, evacuation center information and up-to-date road closures can be found below:

Latest fire updates:

Gleeson Road and Camino San Rafael areas are in SET status.

How many acres has it burned?

The Reeves Fire has burned 100 acres and is at unknown containment status as of June 14, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

No communities are under the "GO" order.

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

Gleeson Road and Camino San Rafael area

No communities are under the "READY" order.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not released information on shelters.

