Fire erupts in a commercial building near 31st Street and McDowell Road

There are no reports of injuries due to the fire, Phoenix Fire said.

PHOENIX — A first-alarm fire in a commercial building near 31st Street and McDowell Road was controlled by fire crews, said Phoenix Fire Department.

At about 4 a.m., fire crews were sent to the 31st and McDowell Road due to reports of smoke coming from a commercial building, Phoenix Fire said.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the rear of a restaurant. Firefighters accessed the kitchen area, where most of the flames were coming from, and extinguished most of the fire, said Phoenix Fire.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

