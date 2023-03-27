'Erratic' fire behavior still expected despite wet weather in Arizona

Fire officials said the recent wet weather in Arizona will produce more grass and crops that can burn during wildfire season.

PHOENIX — Arizonans must remain cautious during the upcoming wildfire season despite the recent heavy rainfall, state officials said Monday.

As temperatures start to heat up in the coming weeks, Arizona's fire officials are urging residents to remain alert about the possibility of a wildfire breaking out in the state's central and northern regions.

"Even with heavy rainfall that we've seen this year, we can still expect a busy fire season," Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday during a press briefing with fire officials.

The abundance of rain in recent weeks will actually produce more grass and crops that could serve as fuel for "erratic" wildfires, officials said.

"We can expect high fire activity, erratic fire behavior, and a real increase in long-term severe conditions with large-type growth fires down south," said John Truett, a state fire management official.

Because many wildfires are started by humans, officials discouraged Arizonans from launching fireworks or practicing target shooting on state trust lands.

Getting to the time of year when rainfall in lower deserts becomes more rare until Monsoon (i.e. flat brown Normal line). So far this Water Year (since Oct 1), PHX has more rain (5.88") than either of the past 2 full Water Years (4.63" in 2021-22 & 5.71" in 2020-21). #azwx pic.twitter.com/v1tDglqNp2 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 27, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

