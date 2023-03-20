Arizona braces for another cold, wet storm system

PHOENIX — A spectacularly wet winter has left most of Arizona dealing with floods and increased water levels. But even though spring has sprung, winter weather isn't finished with us.
The Valley is forecasted to stay dry on Monday as temperatures warm to 73 degrees, 6 degrees below normal. Rain is expected to arrive in the Valley overnight, bringing flood concerns right back up.
Flood watches and warnings are posted for portions of Maricopa County, Gila County, and Pinal County.
Meanwhile in the High Country, it's going to look like it's still winter.
The North Rim and Jacob Lake are under a winter storm warning. Ten to 20 feet of snow is possible for elevations higher than 7000 feet. Upwards of 30 feet is possible for elevations higher than 8500 feet.
The largest impacts to the High Country arrive Tuesday to Wednesday. Winter weather advisories posted for numerous cities, including Flagstaff and Williams, where more than 6" of snow could fall.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is currently prepping for wet and icy highways across the state. The department warns drivers to slow down and stay up to date on current weather conditions.
"Safer conditions will exist in upper-elevation areas once ADOT’s snowplow operators have time to clear snow and ice from highways," the department said.
We expect to see morning showers and cool temperatures on Wednesday, but the weather should clear up to make for a sunny end to the work week in the Valley.
Arizona Weather
Drought, wildfires, heat and monsoon storms: Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Learn everything you need to know about the Grand Canyon State's ever-changing forecasts here.