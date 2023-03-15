Fire forecast calls for normal or below average season in 2023

The National Weather Service's fire forecast for much of the summer calls for average or below average fire danger for most of the state.

PHOENIX — Most of Arizona will see normal, or even below average fire danger through the beginning of summer, according to a fire outlook issued by the National Weather Service last week.

The fire outlook for March through June calls for below average precipitation, but also normal fire danger. In some cases, the fire outlook shows below average fire danger in some parts of the state.

In 2022, much of the state was under severe drought and the forecast called for above average fire danger through most of the summer months.

This year, the National Weather Service is calling for below normal wildfire potential in the Northwest part of the state.

However, Arizona has already seen multiple wildfires so far in Southern Arizona.

Wildfire experts said the wet winter is a double-edged sword. the winter moisture will cause vegetation to grow more rapidly and as temperatures increase, that vegetation will die off, causing more fuel for any potential fires.

But experts also said the fire danger in northern Arizona may be postponed due to the amount of snow still on the ground.

