Attorney General revokes drill permits of Saudi-owned company building Arizona deep-water wells

The battle for Arizona water continues and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes made more news on the topic this week.

In a recent release recognizing Earth Day, Mayes announced an update regarding water usage for a Saudi Arabian-owned company doing business in Arizona.

Mayes revealed news about two applications for new deep-water wells on the Butler Valley state trust land leased to the Saudi-owned company, Fondomonte. According to Mayes, the approval of the drill permits has now been revoked. It was just eight months ago that they were approved.

“It is unconscionable that as recently as eight months ago, the state of Arizona was approving new deep-water wells designed to pump thousands of gallons of water per minute out from under La Paz County,” said Mayes in the release. “It is long-past time for the state of Arizona to wake up and address this growing crisis head-on before it is too late.”

The news comes just months after another Mayes Saudi declaration caused some legal confusion with Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Mayes was close to taking action on Fondomonte in February, acting on one of her campaign promises. However, Hobbs said that Mayes didn't hold the authority to take legal action against the farm.

"It's a very complex issue, and not something that the AG has the authority to, frankly, do on her own," Hobbs said.

Water Wars

Water levels are dwindling across the Southwest as the megadrought continues. Here's how Arizona and local communities are being affected.

