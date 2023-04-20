Rio Verde Foothills water deal could be nearing approval

The Arizona Corporation Commission heard days of testimony about a proposed plan for EPCOR to provide long-term water.

RIO VERDE, Ariz. — A proposed long-term plan to provide water to about 1,000 people cut off from Scottsdale's water supply may be closer to reality, though it would likely be an expensive solution.

EPCOR, a water utility based in Canada, has applied to be the water provider for Rio Verde Foothills. Over the past two weeks, the Arizona Corporation Commission heard days of testimony from EPCOR about its plans and the costs involved.

People living in Rio Verde Foothills used to get water hauled to their houses from a standpipe operated by the City of Scottsdale.

Scottsdale cut off that standpipe on New Year's Day because, the city said, it needed to conserve water for its own citizens in the face of a continued record-breaking drought.

EPCOR representatives told the ACC their plan to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills would involve water from the Verde River, effectively from the Salt River Project.

However, EPCOR said constructing a new standpipe would likely cost between $6 and $10 million.

That cost would likely be passed on to customers through high water rates paid by the water haulers.

John Hornewer, a water hauler who also lives in the area, estimated it would cost the average family about $500 monthly in water bills.

"Anything is better than what we have now," Hornewer said. "Anything."

Hornewer already has to charge his customers more than they're used to because he travels long distances to get water since being cut off from the Scottsdale standpipe.

“Unfortunately, the high costs will be felt for a long time," he said. "But it's still better than not having any water.”

All other attempts to solve the Rio Verde Foothills water crisis have failed, leaving EPCOR the only option.

However, the EPCOR solution is a long-term solution and would not be in place for at least three years.

There is no plan for guaranteed water in the interim.

