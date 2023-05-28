Lake Pleasant closed due to reaching capacity

Maricopa County Parks and Recreation said the lake was closed after it reached capacity.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Lake Pleasant Regional Park is temporarily closed, according to Maricopa County Parks and Recreation.

Parks and recreation said the park was closed after the west side of the lake reached capacity.

The temporary closure will be in place until 4 pm on Sunday. During this time, the lake will not allow anyone into the park.

Officials said boats may be launched at Pleasant Harbor Marina.

BOATERS: Visit Pleasant Harbor Marina to launch your boats. pic.twitter.com/CUFuiChVA1 — Maricopa County Park (@MaricopaParks) May 28, 2023

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch