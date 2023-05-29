1-year-old boy drowns in Mesa backyard pool

The drowning happened around 6:50 p.m. near Southern Avenue and Horne Road, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — A 1-year-old child has died after being pulled from a pool in Mesa over the weekend, a representative with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department confirmed on Monday.

First responders were called to a home near Southern Avenue and Horne Road around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday where the child had been pulled from a backyard swimming pool.

The child was taken to a hospital where he died later that evening.

According to early reports, the child had been put down for a nap in a trailer in the backyard when the mother went inside to use the restroom. When she came back out, the child was gone. She reportedly found him submerged in the pool, got him out, and called 911, authorities said.

Fire department officials said they don't suspect foul play and the drowning "appears to be a tragic accident."

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch