Police: Elderly woman found dead in Glendale pool

Glendale officials said that it was unclear how long she'd been in the water, and her death appears to be an accident.

PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman is dead after being found in a pool in Glendale Monday morning, city authorities said.

First responders arrived at an apartment complex near Northern and 43rd avenues where they found the woman in a pool.

Officials pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

At this time, authorities are unsure how long the woman was in the water, but they said it appears she had been in the pool for some time.

Her death appears to be an accident, officials said, and they do not believe that foul play was a factor.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

