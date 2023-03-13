2-year-old drowns in Scottsdale pool, police say

The young child died at the hospital after a drowning incident at a pool located on the property of a short-term rental home, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 2-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident on Monday at a neighbor's pool in Scottsdale, police said.

Officials initially responded to 911 calls for a "baby not breathing" before finding the child and transporting him to a trauma hospital, Scottsdale police said. The incident happened near Scottsdale and Thomas roads.

The child had drowned in the pool of a neighbor's house and Scottsdale police are currently investigating the scene.

The neighbor's home is a short-term rental property that was vacant at the time of the drowning, police said.

Detectives have not found any obvious signs of foul play.

No other details have been disclosed at this time.