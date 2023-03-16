2-year-old dies after pulled out of Maricopa pool

The 2-year-old girl died Thursday morning after she was pulled out of a pool the day before.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A 2-year-old girl has died after she was pulled out of a swimming pool in Maricopa, officials said.

The child had been pulled from a family pool in the Cobblestone neighborhood near State Route 347 and Cobblestone Farms Drive.

The Maricopa Fire Department was dispatched to the area at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night and the child was already out of the pool when paramedics arrived.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and later passed away Thursday morning. The Maricopa Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch