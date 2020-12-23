Young mother, 25, now on a ventilator with COVID-19

Phoenix resident Niki Mathews is just 25 years-old. She’s now hooked up to a ventilator. She isn’t the face you imagine when thinking about the most severe COVID-19.

PHOENIX — Phoenix resident Niki Mathews is just 25 years old. She’s now hooked up to a ventilator. She isn’t the face you imagine when thinking about the most severe COVID-19 cases.

She was admitted to the hospital four days after getting the diagnosis. Her aunt, Melody Flores, just wants her to pull through.

“We’re continuing first to pray that she would come out of the coma, then the ventilator. That would be our miracle for Christmas,” says Flores.

She says the mother of one, was healthy before she got COVID-19. She says Mathews didn’t have any pre-existing conditions.

“We just imagined that she would eat some chicken soup and feel better and it just didn’t get better,” says Flores.

Niki was working in a doctor’s office when she got the diagnosis. Her family wants you to know that no one is completely safe from COVID-19.

“It’s just crazy how it is,” says Flores.

She wants you to remember this before having any large gatherings this holiday season.